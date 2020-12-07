SC for the first time listen arguments through video link

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :A new era of technology has begun in the Supreme Court on Monday as senior lawyer Khalid Anwar made history by starting arguments through video link from home in a case regarding Shaheen Airport Services.

The Karachi Registry provided video link facility to the senior lawyer on the order of the Supreme Court, as lawyer Khalid Anwar was unable to appear in court due to illness.

This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a SC lawyer had started arguments from home through a video link.

Justice Mushir Alam said that due to coronavirus, video link facility had been provided to Khalid Anwar. He said that the court would continue the video link system after successful trial for the public convenience.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had started hearing cases through the e-court system.

Provision of speedy justice was made possible at a lower cost through video link facilities.

At the beginning of the first case under the e-court, the lawyers had given arguments from Karachi through video link.