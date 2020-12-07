UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC For The First Time Listen Arguments Through Video Link

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

SC for the first time listen arguments through video link

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :A new era of technology has begun in the Supreme Court on Monday as senior lawyer Khalid Anwar made history by starting arguments through video link from home in a case regarding Shaheen Airport Services.

The Karachi Registry provided video link facility to the senior lawyer on the order of the Supreme Court, as lawyer Khalid Anwar was unable to appear in court due to illness.

This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a SC lawyer had started arguments from home through a video link.

Justice Mushir Alam said that due to coronavirus, video link facility had been provided to Khalid Anwar. He said that the court would continue the video link system after successful trial for the public convenience.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had started hearing cases through the e-court system.

Provision of speedy justice was made possible at a lower cost through video link facilities.

At the beginning of the first case under the e-court, the lawyers had given arguments from Karachi through video link.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Technology Lawyers From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

26 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

52 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

54 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.