SC For Uniform Curriculum Issue Resolution In 1 Month

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the report of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training pertaining to uniform curriculum and directed the education secretary to appear before the court on next date of hearing.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the report of the Ministry of Education and said the report was not satisfactory. The issue of the curriculum was being prolonged, he added.

The court observed that no concrete steps had been taken for a uniform curriculum.

The court directed the Ministry of Education to complete the work on uniform curriculum.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the education ministry could not work on one curriculum.

He said there was no curriculum problem in his time. He said it had been 73 years after independence, yet the ministry had not been able to resolve the issue of curriculum.

He said the 1960 curriculum had the best religious harmony.

He asked the education secretary to resolve the matter of uniform curriculum in one month.

Minority Commission Chairman Shoaib Sadhal informed the court that the religious content had been included compulsory subject of urdu and English.

Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.

