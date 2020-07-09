SC for up-gradation of Railways, revival of KCR to make journey by train safer for passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the Pakistan Railways to take immediate measures to make journey by train safer for the passengers.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding colossal losses incurred by Pakistan Railways.

During the course of proceedings, a report was submitted by the railways ministry secretary/chairman, wherein, reference had been made for the up-gradation of Railways through ML-I, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and also for the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). He informed the court about the ML-I project that the PC-I was now pending with Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for the approval and as soon as the said approval was received, work would be started.

The bench said ECNEC should consider the PC-I as per rules within a period of one month. Regarding KCR, the court was informed that considerable work on the ground had been done and there were bottlenecks because of a Nala near urdu University and Green Line near Nazimabad. The railways secretary said if the Sindh government took immediate action and paved the way for Railways at those two bottlenecks, the remaining work of the KCR would be completed and made operational. The railways secretary also said there were railway crossings at which the Sindh government had undertaken to provide for construction of either overhead or underground roads/paths, so that there was no eventuality of any one crossing the railway line.

The court directed the Sindh chief secretary to ensure the completion of three piece of works expeditiously so that the KCR could be enabled to run in Karachi. The court directed the Sindh chief secretary to submit report regarding the KCR within a period of two weeks.

The court also summoned the Sindh chief secretary, commissioner Karachi to appear on the next date of hearing.

The bench noted that the overall Railways in Pakistan was not being operated in a way it should be operated; more so, in accordance with the rules and manuals of railways, on account of which accidents were taking place frequently, in which precious lives were being lost and great damage to the railways was caused.

There seems to be nothing in sight by which the operation of the railways in Pakistan could be improved, as not only was the infrastructure of the railways altogether bad and non-workable but also its employees were apparently not fit to operate the railways, it added. The bench said the Federal government should take a serious note of Pakistan Railways operation and overhauling and ensure a safe journey by train in the country.

"We expect that such measures will be taken by the federal government immediately to ensure that the Railways does not play with the lives of the people and its properties are not lost," Justice Gulzar said.

The court directed the Planning Commission to submit a report in that regard within one month and adjourned the hearing of the case.