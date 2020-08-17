UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC For Vacation Of State Land From Two Petrol Pumps In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

SC for vacation of state land from two petrol pumps in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the government to vacate state land from two petrol pumps in Faisalabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, heard the case pertaining to lease of state land for establishment of petrol pumps.  During the course of proceedings, Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, counsel for the pumps owners, said National Highway Authority (NHA) leased the state land to the petrol pumps.

Justice Qazi Amin responded that the NHA was not above the law and the land was not allocated to the NHA for business, he added.

He said illegal use of government land should be discouraged.

The chief justice said the NHA allowed the construction of petrol pumps on the green belt at an annual rent of Rs30,000. He asked how the land of green belt was allotted for the petrol pumps.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the government land could not be leased for pennies.  The chief justice said all pumps built on green belts would be removed.

The court sought a report from the Punjab government within four weeks.

A pump in Faisalabad was built at green belt and other was at Joy Park.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Faisalabad Petrol Supreme Court Business Government Of Punjab Rent NHA All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Universityâ€™s College of Business launc ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

1 hour ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

1 hour ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.