SC Forms A Larger, Six Regular Benches For Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:50 PM

SC forms a larger, six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a larger bench and three regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad, two benches at SC Lahore Registry and one bench at Karachi Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Wednesday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will hear the suo moto notice case regarding combating the pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID19).

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. The bench three will comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and, a two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear cases at SC Registry Lahore.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

The benches will hear a number of important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in National Accountability Bureau cases, election petitions of different politicians, petitions filed by different industries against illegal increase in gas tariff and seeking sale price for the supply of natural Gas, case regarding discriminatory allocation of funds by the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to Members Provincial Assemblies and Members National Assemblies and writ petition regarding status of Edward College Peshawar.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.

