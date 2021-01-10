SC forms a larger, three special, six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a larger bench, three special benches and six regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the reference filed by President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan regarding elections for the members of the Senate of Pakistan.

On Wednesday, a three-member special bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear post-arrest bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema and according to NAB the petitioner from year 2001 to 2018 allegedly made various expenditures and also purchased/ owned the movable and immovable properties/ investments/ funds/ assets in his own name and in the name of his benamidars/ dependents having acquisition cost of Rs 449,511,312 approximately and market values of Rs 600 million approximately.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a three-member special bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear the case regarding large scale encroachments on Botanical Garden and unplanned/unregistered plazas in Bani, Islamabad and matter regarding Eden Garden Housing Scheme Lahore scam.

On Thursday, a three-member special bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel would hear petitions of different politicians challenging elections of Constituencies and fake degrees.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Justice Mushir Alam would hear in-chamber petitions filed by All Lady Health Workers Programme Union against the government of Sindh over abolition of Hedge Contract regarding declaration of notification of Health Department, Government of Sindh dated July 02,2020 as Illegal and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), Karachi against the government regarding conduct/results of the 6th Population and Housing Census, 2017. Justice Maqbool Baqar would hear in-chamber petitions filed by Muhammad Yaqoob Khan against the government regarding restoration of possession of land, Ali Azim Afridi Advocate High Court, Peshawar against Pakistan Bar Council through its Vice-Chairman, regarding declaration of call of strike by Advocates as unconstitutional and Shrimati Mukhni against the government regarding investigation of brutal murder of Pakistani Nationals Hindus in India.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. On Tuesday, the bench two would comprise of Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. On Tuesday,Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would be members of the fifth bench.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will form the sixth bench.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, Khadija Shah vs. Federation of Pakistan through Secretary M/o Law and Justice regarding declaration of Proviso to Section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substance Act, 1997 as void, petition regarding mashroom growth of Law Colleges, NAB petition against quashment of Accountability Reference No. 1/2015 filed against respondents Pension Payment Clerks for Embezzlement/Misappropriation of Pension Money by making bogus entries and causing Loss to Public Exchequer and suo moto action regarding non-payment of retirement benefits by the relevant departments.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.