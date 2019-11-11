SC forms eight benches for next week to hear important cases

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has constituted eight benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday

The first bench will comprised of CJP Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel while the second bench consists of Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar.

The third bench consist of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will make up the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The sixth bench will consist of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Amin0Ud0Din Khan. Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will make up the seventh bench, while the eighth bench will consist of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi.

On Wednesday (November 13) at 2:00 pm a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faez Isa would hear different petitions challenging vires of FATA Act, 2019 & PATA Act, 2018.

On Monday, a 10-member full court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa petition regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against him, while a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear appeals against death and life sentences on Monday at 1:00 pm.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear cases through video link from different SC branch registries while a three-member special bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan would hear cases regarding release of funds to complete the Supreme Court Bar Association Complex and Purchasing Land for Supreme Court Bar Association Cooperative Housing Society.

The benches will hear many important cases including acquittal appeals against death sentence and life imprisonment, service matters of government employees, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation through its Project Director, Hyderabad v. Province of Sindh through Secretary Energy Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi and others regarding renewal of Mining lease, Educational Institutions Cases regarding re-evalution of answer sheet, Meezan Bank Ltd and others v. City District Government, Rawalpindi thr. its Administrator/District Coordination Officer, Rawalpindi, Govt of KPK through Chief Secretary Peshawar and another v. Rehmatullah and others regarding compensation to the efficties of PC Hotel, Peshawar Bomb Blast and appeals against NAB references.

They will also hear case regarding Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Karachi v. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) relating to PEMRA licensing issues.

According to case lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.