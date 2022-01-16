SC forms five regular benches for next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted four regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench at SC branch Registry Karachi to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan. The third bench is comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will be members of the fourth bench.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar would hear cases at SC branch Registry Karachi.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of Bail of Imran Mohsin, a Private Urea Broker/Agent and main accused in Accountability Reference No. 12/2016 regarding misappropriation of imported Urea of worth Rs. 216,616,796/- and Selling the same in Open Market in connivance with the employees of M/s Bilal Carriage Company and officials of National Fertilizers Management Limited, NAB appeal against Abid Amin CFO Azgard Nine Ltd involved in selling shares of subsidiary company at higher market price to NBP in collaboration with NBP employees under obligation to repay certain amount, Cancellation of bail of Abdur Rehman, etc in Accountability Reference No. 10/2016 regarding Misappropriation of Government Funds meant for Distribution as Compensation amongst the Affectees of Military Operation carried out in Bajaur Agency in connivance with the officials of Fata Disaster Management Authority, Zindagi Trust appeal regarding provision of Life Skills Based Education at school Levels, appeal seeking claim for damages during Aerial Shelling, the Competition Commission of Pakistan,Islamabad and others v.

Dalda Foods Limited Karachi regarding excessive pricing of Ghee/Cooking oil, misappropriation of Funds of TMA by Town Committee Bavrani, Larkan, Sindh, NAB appeal seeking cancelation of bail alleging that the Respondent assets are beyond sources of income earned being MPA and MNA in different terms of year 1998 till date, post-arrest bail plea of Muhammad Ali Khaskheli and petitioner have mis-used their authority jointly while working in Education Department by appointing 294 people illegaly on various posts in Special Education Wing in the years 2012 and 2013, post-arrest bail plea of Naz Parveen and others and NAB alleged that on receipt of complaint regarding illegal appointments of 294x appointees in special education dept: which caused loss of more than 250 million, at the cast of funds to the National Exchequer, NAB inquiry against Officers of Federal urdu Univerity of Arts, Science & Technology including Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ex-Vice Chancellor for Taking about Rs.20 Million as Illegal Gratificaton for Opening Sub-Campus of University through their Front Men, appeal seeking determination of minimum rates of wages for unskilled adult and juvenile workers, appeal regarding Advertisement to the extent of Fixation of 20% quota under the category of special zone and against cancellation of Special Zone quota and case appeal regarding leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf Club Lahore.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.