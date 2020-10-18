SC forms seven benches to hear important cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has constituted seven benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench comprises Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while the second bench consists of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The third bench comprises Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will make up the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The sixth bench comprises Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar. On Thursday the formation of sixth bench would change as it would consist of Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. The seventh bench comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear cases on Thursday and Friday.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, application by Sehrish Gul regarding treatment of two children suffering from hyper cholesterolemia homozygous, Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme case, case against distribution of devident among employees of Pakistan Petroleum Company Ltd, CMA for Implementation of the Judgment in Suo Moto No.1 of 2014 regarding Rights of Minorities, post-arrest bail matter of Nadeem Ahmed Bandesha in NAB case in connivance with other accused persons formed and registered a company named as M/s MNM Motorcycles Pvt Ltd and lured the general public to invest in the company and it was promised that company will pay Rs.36,000/- or a China Motorcycle on investment of Rs.25,000/- after the expiry of 45 days, appeals against death sentences and life sentences, narcotics cases, Haroon-ur-Rashid v.

Federation of Pakistan. Secretary Ministry of Interior, Islamabad and others regarding request for Extradition by USA under Extradition Act, 1972, cases relating to PEMRA for imposition of fine and declaring Regulation 20 of the PEMRA Regulations being ultra wires of the PEMRA Ordinance and the Constitution, bail matter of Ahad Khan Cheema where NAB had alleged that the petitioner from year 2001 to 2018 allegedly made various expenditures and also purchased/ owned/ controlled/ possessed the movable and immovable properties/ investments/ funds/ assets in his own name and in the name of his be-namidars/ dependents having acquisition cost of Rs.449,511,312/- approximately and market values of Rs.600 million approximately and the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs.14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers, case against pardon granted by NAB regarding investigation of fake entry no.3 in VF-II of NC no.105 ad measuring 19 acres 20 Ghuntas situated at Deh Thoming and grant of pardon to Resp.No.5 by NAB, writ petition seeking streamline the PSPD of Balochistan in accordance with guideline of Planning Commission of Pakistan, case for implementation of the order 31.08.2018 (reported as 2018 SCMR1891 and detailed reasoning reported as 2019 SCMR 389) passed in Const.P.134/2012 and to pass restraining order against those who have violated this Constitutional order (In Person)) Mashroom Growth of Law Colleges and election petitions against different parliamentarians.

According to case lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.