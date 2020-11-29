UrduPoint.com
SC Forms Six Benches For Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

SC forms six benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted five benches and a Shariat Appellate bench at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench at Lahore and Karachi Registries to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar while a five-member Shariat Appellate bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Dr Muhammad Al-Ghazali Ad-hoc Member-I and Dr Muhammad Khalid Masood Ad-hoc member-II would form second bench.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Yahya Afridi will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.  A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear cases at the SC Lahore Registry.

The benches would many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, post-arrest bail plea filed by Dinshaw Hoshang Anklesaria v.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Islamabad thr. its Chairman & others in illegal Project on Amenity plot of Bagh-e-Ibn-Qasim, Karachi, NAB appeal against Arshad Khan who was arrested on 02.04.2015 that being Director General FATA, Disaster Management Authority facilitated withdrawal of funds on fake and bogus record/documents, NAB appeal against quashment of Accountability Reference No. 1/2015 filed against respondents Pension Payment Clerks for Embezzlement/Misappropriati on of Pension Money by making bogus entries and causing Loss to Public Exchequer and Azmat Wali petition regarding formation of 18 states or Independent Units of Territory of Pakistan for Effective Administration.

According to case lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.

