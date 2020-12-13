UrduPoint.com
SC Forms Six Benches For Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

SC forms six benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted six benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.  A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah would form the sixth bench.

The benches would many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, Pakistan Girls Guides Association petition against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed regarding land in possession of Girls Guide Association, Punjab, Application by Waseem Afzal Warraich, Director WWF, Islamabad & another regarding violation of the judgment of this Court passed in Crl.

O.P.89/2011 by Workers Welfare Fund, application U/S 12(2) CPC for Recalling order of SST regarding repatriation of Petitioner Muhammad Ali Baloch, Malik Munsif Awan, Advocate, Chairman Pakistan Justice Party, Lahore v. Federation of Pakistan thr. Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice challenging the appointments of Respondents No. 6 to 13 as Special Assistants of the Prime Minister,Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah bail plea and Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari petition against National Accoutability Bureau regarding transfer of NAB Reference from Accountability Court No.II Islamabad to Accountability Court at Karachi.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.

