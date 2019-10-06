SC forms six benches for next week hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has constituted six benches to hear important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.The first bench comprises Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Sardar Tariq Mehsood and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian while the second bench consists of Justice Musheer Alam and Justice Maqbool Ahmed.

The third bench comprises Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while the fourth bench comprises Justice Qazi Isa and Justice Munib Akhtar.The fifth bench comprises Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed while the sixth bench comprises Justice Manzoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Dfridi.The benches will hear many important cases under trial in the Supreme Court.