SC Forms Six-member Bench To IHC Judges'letters
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 03:37 PM
The issue arose when six IHC judges raised concerns about “interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters” in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Supreme Court on Saturday formed a larger bench of six judges to hear the case concerning letters from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 30.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will head the bench alongside Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.
The issue arose when six IHC judges raised concerns about “interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters” in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council.
In response, the IHC held a full court meeting to address the issue, and the Supreme Court took suo moto notice earlier this month.
The Islamabad High Court Bar Association filed a petition urging for a transparent investigation into the allegations. The petitioner emphasizes the importance of maintaining an independent judiciary.
Recent Stories
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food minister visits wheat godown in Nowshehra9 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver dies in road mishap19 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother killed over minor dispute59 minutes ago
-
CJP Qazi Faez Isa visits Mazar e Quaid, pays homage to father of nation1 hour ago
-
Cases registered against four kiln owners, six lac fine imposed over violation1 hour ago
-
3 killed, 3 injured in road accidents1 hour ago
-
Three gangs busted, Rs 3m looted goods recovered1 hour ago
-
Governor chaired 17th Senate meeting of KMU1 hour ago
-
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 116,200 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
APP's Chitral Correspondent passes away2 hours ago