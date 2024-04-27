(@Abdulla99267510)

The issue arose when six IHC judges raised concerns about “interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters” in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Supreme Court on Saturday formed a larger bench of six judges to hear the case concerning letters from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 30.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will head the bench alongside Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

In response, the IHC held a full court meeting to address the issue, and the Supreme Court took suo moto notice earlier this month.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association filed a petition urging for a transparent investigation into the allegations. The petitioner emphasizes the importance of maintaining an independent judiciary.