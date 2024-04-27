Open Menu

SC Forms Six-member Bench To IHC Judges'letters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 03:37 PM

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

The issue arose when six IHC judges raised concerns about “interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters” in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) Supreme Court on Saturday formed a larger bench of six judges to hear the case concerning letters from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 30.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will head the bench alongside Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The issue arose when six IHC judges raised concerns about “interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters” in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council.

In response, the IHC held a full court meeting to address the issue, and the Supreme Court took suo moto notice earlier this month.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association filed a petition urging for a transparent investigation into the allegations. The petitioner emphasizes the importance of maintaining an independent judiciary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Supreme Court April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

7 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

16 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

16 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

16 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan