SC forms three benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court has constituted two benches at the Principal seat Islamabad and a single bench at SC branch Registry Karachi to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday the first bench would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench would comprise of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

From Wednesday, the first bench would comprise of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar while the second bench would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, suo moto action regarding judgment dated 04.

12.2019 passed by Lahore High Court in violation of Sections 6 & 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 and post-arrest bail plea filed by Sikandar Ali and according to NAB the accused in connivance with others accused persons misused authority and fraudulently endorsed fake and bogus PLA cheques in Names of dummy contractors amounting to Rs 150.436 million.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear cases at SC branch registry Karachi.

According to cause list no application for adjournment through fax/email would be placed before the Court. If any counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record would be required to argue the case and no adjournment on any ground would be granted.