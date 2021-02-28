SC forms three larger, five regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted three larger benches and five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will announce opinion on the reference filed by President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan regarding elections for the members of the Senate of Pakistan.

On Monday, a 10-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice YAhya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear petition filed by SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa, Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and others regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

On Tuesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear Ch Wajid Ayeb petiton regarding concealment of assts in local bodies election.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, post-arrest bail plea filed by former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and NAB appeals seeking cancellation of bail of Syed Khursheed Shah's family members according to NAB on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA that he is richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income.

The NAB conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur. He was nominated the accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others. The Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs.1,229,449,803/-, which are disproportionate to their known sources of income, cases against mashroom growth of law colleges, Balochistan government petition challenging the vires of Shariah Nizam-e-ADI Regulation 2009, evacuee trust properties cases, pre-arrest bail plea filed by Danish and according to NAB the accused in their own capacities, misused their authorities; conducted fake elections of Managing Committee of the Society, issued fake audit report and illegally registered sub-leases of 47 residential plots and thus aided and abated co-accused to usurp land of the Society, pre-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Ibrahim offence under section 164 (2)(4) of Sindh Land Revenue Act, 1967. Petitioner had issued fake ownership documents of 36-00 Acres of Prime Land situated in District East, Karachi Scheme-33 and cases relating to PEMRA license.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.