SC Four Judges Decline To Attend Full Court Meeting, Write Letter To CJP Afridi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah — stated in their letter that newly introduced rules were never placed before full court for approval and had already been notified on August 9

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2025) Four Supreme Court judges have refused to attend a scheduled full court meeting and conveyed their objections in a joint letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi.

The judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah — stated in their letter that the newly introduced rules were never placed before the full court for approval and had already been notified on August 9.

They requested that their letter be made part of the official minutes of the meeting and that the minutes themselves be made public.

The development marks a significant division within the Supreme Court over procedural transparency and the legality of the recently notified rules.

The joint letter said that although the judges received the invitation to attend the meeting, they could not participate as “the rules have already become tainted with illegality.”

The letter also criticized the limited agenda, noting that the meeting was convened only to discuss issues arising from the new rules, which they said undermines its purpose.

The judges further argued that the circulation method used to approve the rules was meant only for routine administrative matters, not for decisions of such constitutional importance.

They also expressed concern over the CJP’s move to call a full court after the rules had already been notified, terming the decision “puzzling.”

