SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: Khawaja Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Defense Minister has raised questions that why the PTI leaders and workers are now running away from "jail bharo tehreek'.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) PMLN senior leader and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that a full court of the Supreme Court should hear the suo motu notice on delay in dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khawaja said that all eyes were on the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court should decide this matter– a full court," said Khawaja Asif while speaking in the National Assembly on Friday.

He said it was former army chief General retired Qamar Javed Bajwa who played role in sending Nawaz Sharif to jail.

He also criticized the PTI and questioned as to why the PTI leaders were not presenting themselves to police for their jail bharo tehreek'.

Only 81 people were in the jail, said the Minister, adding that most of the workers and leaders of the PTI disappeared from the said movement.

"You need to become lions," said Khawaja Asif, adding that the son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi applied for bail of his father.

"Why bail now when they presented themselves for jail," said Khawaja Asif.

On other hand, PPP, PMLN and JUI-F submitted a joint statement before the Supreme Court , pleading that Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi should not be the part of nine-members bench as they already opened up their minds about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.