ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the stay order of the Sindh High Court and allowed the concerned authorities to operate against the Sugar Mills owners involved in sugar crisis in light of recommendations of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) and in accordance with the law.

The court directed the Sindh and Islamabad High Courts to decide on the petitions of the sugar mills within three weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the Federal government's appeal against the Sindh High Court's order.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyer of Sugar Mills alleged that the government representatives conduct media trial by making statements on which the court also directed them not to give statements on the report of Sugar Commission.

However, the Chief Justice said that rhetoric was a political issue and could not be much interfered with.

The Attorney General said that this was the first commission in which two chief ministers appeared, including the prime minister's closest aide.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that there should be transparent investigation so that those involved could be punished. He said that the public interest would not be compromised.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for sugar mill owners, said that if the stay order was vacated, the case proceedings would be affected in the high courts. On this, the Attorney General asked why action could not be taken against 20 sugar mills. The Chief Justice remarked that how could the government be stopped from working.

The attorney general said that the government was also setting up a commission on the petroleum crisis. He said that the government wanted to resolve stay order issues on Sugar inquiry before formation of a commission on petroleum crisis.

A detailed judgement is expected to be released later.