SC gives time to Punjab govt for submission of record regarding May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday granted time to Punjab government for submission of record pertaining to the incidents of May 9.

A SC’s bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Prosecutor General Punjab prayed the court to grant one-week more time for submission of additional record related to the case.

The Chief Justice remarked that the bench would hear the case in the second week and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The court also adjourned the case for cancellation of interim bail of PTI founder without any proceeding. The cases pertaining physical custody of Imran and other accused were also adjourned in the matter.