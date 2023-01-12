SC grants AGP access to dam funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) access to the SC dam funds and remarked that the AGP was also a constitutional institution.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked whether any representative of the AGP approached the parliament and told that it had no access to the dam funds.

The CJP remarked that the AGP had complete access to the SC dam funds as it was also a constitutional institution like court.

The court also ordered to release Rs 2.4 billions of PSDP funds for the construction of Diamir-Bhasha Dam.