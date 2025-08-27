SC Grants Bail To Accused In Case Of Molesting Girl
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to the accused in a case pertaining to molesting a 18-year-old girl.
The Supreme Court has granted bail to accused Shakeel who belonged to Layyah against a bond of Rs 200,000.
Justice Naeem Afghan remarked that it has been two and a half years since the incident, why could the trial not be held for two and a half years?
The public prosecutor took the position that the accused molested the 18-year-old girl.
Justice Naeem Afghan said that the accused is accused of molesting the girl twice. How did the incident happen in the presence of the father and mother at home? It has been one year and five months, the trial has not started.
Justice Naeem Afghan remarked that the challan of the case was submitted after eight months. A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi heard the case.
The court, subsequently, granted bail to the accused after hearing the arguments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on ‘Data Interpretation and Use’ concludes1 minute ago
-
One held with narcotics1 minute ago
-
SC grants bail to accused in case of molesting girl1 minute ago
-
Army begins flood relief operations in eight districts of Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat foundation launches volunteer drive11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood situation in Hasilpur11 minutes ago
-
PSCA puts flood monitoring teams on 24/7 alert21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio drive preparations, Urges awareness through social media21 minutes ago
-
SC seeks teacher's record from KP govt in fake degree case21 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor for adopting AI for transformational public governance21 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident31 minutes ago
-
SC refers dowry's money recovery case to larger bench31 minutes ago