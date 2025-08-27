Open Menu

SC Grants Bail To Accused In Case Of Molesting Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to the accused in a case pertaining to molesting a 18-year-old girl.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to accused Shakeel who belonged to Layyah against a bond of Rs 200,000.

Justice Naeem Afghan remarked that it has been two and a half years since the incident, why could the trial not be held for two and a half years?

The public prosecutor took the position that the accused molested the 18-year-old girl.

Justice Naeem Afghan said that the accused is accused of molesting the girl twice. How did the incident happen in the presence of the father and mother at home? It has been one year and five months, the trial has not started.

Justice Naeem Afghan remarked that the challan of the case was submitted after eight months. A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi heard the case.

The court, subsequently, granted bail to the accused after hearing the arguments.

