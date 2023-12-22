SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top court has directed both the leaders to deposit Rs1m as surety bond in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) In a significant development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case.

The apex court passed the order on pleas moved by both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

A SC three-member bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood passed the order on the pleas moved by Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the hearing, Salman Safdar, the legal representative, argued that Imran Khan is being politically targeted, citing the approval of bail in forty cases against the former Prime Minister prior to his arrest. He emphasized the irregularities in the registration of cases against political leaders, urging a halt to such practices.

Safdar asserted that Imran Khan is not an adversary of the state but a political opponent. He highlighted that the former Prime Minister has not disclosed the contents of certain letters, drawing parallels with statements made by Shahbaz Sharif regarding the National Security Council's points.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised questions during the hearing, seeking clarification on how foreign forces were affected by the Saifur case. Justice Athar Minallah commented on the presented documents, questioning whether the government desires a situation similar to that of 1970 and 1977.

He also inquired whether the caretaker government has issued directives against granting bail.

The court addressed concerns about potential repercussions in India over the Saifur issue. Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi noted the uproar in India, prompting Justice Athar Minallah to seek assurance that there would be no such upheaval with the Baloch families. The court discussed the televised trial and the commencement of reading witness statements.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah emphasized the need to clarify the basis for imposing the death penalty. He highlighted the absence of proof that any foreign power benefited from the cipher case. The court delved into the investigation procedures during strained relations with the United States and questioned the absence of mentions of damaging relations in the FIA report.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked on potential tarnishing of Pakistan's image in India and questioned the consequences of removing the Prime Minister ahead of schedule, suggesting the application of the Official Secrets Act.

In a subsequent decision, the court approved bail for Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, each required to submit 1 million rupees.