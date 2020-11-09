SC grants bail to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail against a surety bond of Rs10 million to Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a case related to the purchase of a property in Johar Town area of Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea of Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Mir Shakil was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 12 in connection with alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots (each measuring one kanal) in H-block of Lahore's Johar Town phase-II.

The land was allotted to him being the holder of general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister in 1986 in violation of the relevant laws/rules.

Mir Shakeel's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz apprised the bench that the reference was filed against four individuals, but only his client was arrested at inquiry stage.

He said that the issue was over 180 kanals and 18 marlas of land, which had been taken over by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for Mohammad Ali Johar Town in Lahore in 1982.

Justice Qazi Amin asked when was this land acquired by the petitioner? to which the counsel replied that his client acquired power of attorney over the land on May 22, 1986.

To another question from Justice Yahya Afridi whether the applicant own more land than he was allotted? the counsel responded that Mir Shakil bought an additional four kanals and 12 marlas of land and paid LDA for it at the policy rate of Rs 60,000 per kanal.

Justice Yahya Afridi observed that NAB had to determine whether the case was valid, according to LDA's policy or not?After hearing arguments, the bench granted bail to the Jang/ Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman against surety bond of Rs 10 million.