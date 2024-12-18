Open Menu

SC Grants Bail To Woman In Phones Smuggling Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 07:03 PM

SC grants bail to woman in phones smuggling case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a woman accused of mobile phone smuggling while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a woman accused of mobile phone smuggling while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The SC’s Justice Musarrat Hilali wrote the verdict. It said that the LHC should have kept in mind the accused as being woman before canceling her bail.

It further said that the high court should also have to view the criminal record and nature of crime in the judgment.

Announcing judgment by giving reference of law is not appropriate in this case, the order said.

The court said that the accused has neither a crime history nor a record of being absconder. It may be mentioned here that 26 iPhones were recovered from the custody of the woman at Lahore Airport.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Lahore High Court Mobile May Criminals Women From Airport Court

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn

KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn

4 minutes ago
 DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity ..

DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity within police force

4 minutes ago
 MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing ..

MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft s ..

7 minutes ago
 Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST

Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST

5 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi vis ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh

7 minutes ago
 Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional prog ..

Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker

7 minutes ago
US state of Indiana carries out first execution in ..

US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years

7 minutes ago
 South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for ..

South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series

7 minutes ago
 Police crack down on illegal activities at sheesha ..

Police crack down on illegal activities at sheesha cafes

4 minutes ago
 IHC orders SZABMU to re-conduct MDCAT within two-w ..

IHC orders SZABMU to re-conduct MDCAT within two-week

4 minutes ago
 SC grants bail to woman in phones smuggling case

SC grants bail to woman in phones smuggling case

4 minutes ago
 Swiss-EU talks to 'stabilise' ties nearing a deal

Swiss-EU talks to 'stabilise' ties nearing a deal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan