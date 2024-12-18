SC Grants Bail To Woman In Phones Smuggling Case
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a woman accused of mobile phone smuggling while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a woman accused of mobile phone smuggling while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC).
The SC’s Justice Musarrat Hilali wrote the verdict. It said that the LHC should have kept in mind the accused as being woman before canceling her bail.
It further said that the high court should also have to view the criminal record and nature of crime in the judgment.
Announcing judgment by giving reference of law is not appropriate in this case, the order said.
The court said that the accused has neither a crime history nor a record of being absconder. It may be mentioned here that 26 iPhones were recovered from the custody of the woman at Lahore Airport.
Recent Stories
KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn
DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity within police force
MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft s ..
Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh
Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker
US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series
Police crack down on illegal activities at sheesha cafes
IHC orders SZABMU to re-conduct MDCAT within two-week
SC grants bail to woman in phones smuggling case
Swiss-EU talks to 'stabilise' ties nearing a deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn4 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity within police force4 minutes ago
-
MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft skills7 minutes ago
-
Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST5 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh7 minutes ago
-
Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker7 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on illegal activities at sheesha cafes4 minutes ago
-
IHC orders SZABMU to re-conduct MDCAT within two-week4 minutes ago
-
SC grants bail to woman in phones smuggling case4 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, three held4 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team holds Khuli Katchery in Kallar Kahar4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Saudi Shura Council visit to further enhance ties: Gilani4 minutes ago