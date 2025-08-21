SC grants bails to PTI founder in eight cases of May 9, riots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in 8 cases pertaining to riots of May 9, while setting aside the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC).

A 3-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi heard the cases. The CJP summoned the respondents in chamber and pronounced the verdict.

Earlier during hearing, the chief justice questioned the Special Prosecutor Zulifqar Naqvi that whether a final finding can be given in a bail case. Secondly, In the past, the Supreme Court granted bails to the accused on charges of conspiracy, will the principle of continuity be applied to this case, he asked.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said that the observation of the court in a bail case is always of an interim nature as the judicial observation does not affect the trial, adding that the top court has given guidelines related to bail which are sometimes followed and sometimes not. The Special Prosecutor read out the bail approval decision in the Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry case in the court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan asked the prosecutor to read out the SC’s decisions in which it rejected bails in conspiracy-related cases. He remarked that the bails have been granted in all the conspiracy-related cases that have come before the Supreme Court recently.

The CJP said that the Supreme Court has granted bail in 3 cases of similar allegations, and asked the prosecutor to prove his case different from other conspiracy-related cases.

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said that there will be no evidence of conspiracy in the cases in which bails were granted. In the current case, there is evidence of conspiracy on social media, he argued.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi questioned that whether he has evidence against the accused to which the prosecutor said that there are WhatsApp messages, statements of 3 witnesses, photogrammetric and voice matching tests are available. He said that the High Court had said to apply for various tests of the accused in the trial court, the trial court allowed the tests to be taken but the accused did not cooperate in the jail.

The Chief Justice said that there will be legal consequences, why are you saying all this that is only going in your favor, do not take findings from the Supreme Court as the law will give you findings itself. He said that let the evidence remain in the trial court, do not go on the findings, adding that the Supreme Court is careful with the findings on bail issues. The CJP asked the prosecutor to take findings from the trial court, the evidence will come to the trial court.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said that the evidence is connecting with the accused. Justice Hassan Azhar said that the accused was granted pre-arrest bail on May 14, was there any investigation during that time? Did he cooperate? Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi said that the founder of PTI has a main role in all the cases.

Founder PTI's lawyer Salman Safdar said that in 8 cases, a challan has not been filed against the founder of PTI till date, bail applications have been rejected of the LHC in said cases. The founder of PTI is nominated in only 3 FIRs out of these eight cases.

After hearing arguments from two sides, the bench subsequently granted the post-arrest bails to PTI founder and ordered for his release if not arrested in any other case.