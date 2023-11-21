Open Menu

SC Grants One-week Time To Pervaiz Musharraf's Lawyer To Take Instructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:08 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted one week time to the lawyer of Pervaiz Musharraf to get instructions from his family members regarding the appeal pertaining to the verdict of special court in the high treason case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted one week time to the lawyer of Pervaiz Musharraf to get instructions from his family members regarding the appeal pertaining to the verdict of special court in the high treason case.

The apex court raised the questions on the appeal against the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) and sought legal assistance from senior lawyer Hamid Khan.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeal against the LHC verdict.

Former president Pervaiz Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar adopted the stance that he could not get instructions from the family of former president as he failed to contact them despite several attempts.

He said he also did not want to pursue the appeals. He, however, prayed the court to grant a one-week time to contact the family of Pervaiz Musharraf.

The Additional Attorney General adopted the stance that the Federal Government did not support the LHC verdict about the status of special court.

The CJP observed that there were questions regarding filing and fixing of the petition for hearing in the LHC. How the petition was firstly fixed before a single member bench and then before the four-member bench of high court after the objections of the Registrar Office, he asked.

The chief justice asked Hamid Khan Advocate to assist the court on the points.

The court then adjourned the case till Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan