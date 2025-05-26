Open Menu

SC Grants Post Arrest Bail To Another Accused Of Attack On Jinnah House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SC grants post arrest bail to another accused of attack on Jinnah House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Raza Ali, an accused in the Jinnah House attack case, against surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar, heard the bail plea of the accused. During the proceedings, Justice Kakar asked about the specific charges against Raza Ali.

Advocate Sameer Khosa, representing the accused, informed the court that the allegation against his client was that he injured a sub-inspector by throwing a stone at him. He added that the same police officer was allegedly injured by two different individuals, and co-accused Zainul Abideen had already been granted bail.

Justice Kakar questioned how two individuals could injure the same police officer in the same incident. Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi responded that several other charges were also pending against the accused and reminded the court that the Supreme Court had earlier ordered completion of the trial within four months.

Advocate Khosa countered that only the charge sheet had been filed in the first month since the order, and the trial was not proceeding on a daily basis as directed. He informed the court that hearings were being scheduled on a weekly basis instead.

Addressing the prosecutor, Justice Kakar remarked, "Mr. Prosecutor, when junior lawyers are handling cases, try not to be too harsh. You were also a junior lawyer once. Let the bail be granted — after all, even a mother-in-law was once a daughter-in-law."

Following the arguments, the Supreme Court approved Raza Ali’s bail and ordered his release upon submission of surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

