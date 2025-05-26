SC Grants Post Arrest Bail To Another Accused Of Attack On Jinnah House
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Raza Ali, an accused in the Jinnah House attack case, against surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar, heard the bail plea of the accused. During the proceedings, Justice Kakar asked about the specific charges against Raza Ali.
Advocate Sameer Khosa, representing the accused, informed the court that the allegation against his client was that he injured a sub-inspector by throwing a stone at him. He added that the same police officer was allegedly injured by two different individuals, and co-accused Zainul Abideen had already been granted bail.
Justice Kakar questioned how two individuals could injure the same police officer in the same incident. Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi responded that several other charges were also pending against the accused and reminded the court that the Supreme Court had earlier ordered completion of the trial within four months.
Advocate Khosa countered that only the charge sheet had been filed in the first month since the order, and the trial was not proceeding on a daily basis as directed. He informed the court that hearings were being scheduled on a weekly basis instead.
Addressing the prosecutor, Justice Kakar remarked, "Mr. Prosecutor, when junior lawyers are handling cases, try not to be too harsh. You were also a junior lawyer once. Let the bail be granted — after all, even a mother-in-law was once a daughter-in-law."
Following the arguments, the Supreme Court approved Raza Ali’s bail and ordered his release upon submission of surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.
Recent Stories
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judges can be transferred from one HC to another; AGP insists before the SC2 minutes ago
-
Opportunities for Youth: Pakistan Navy holds recruitment test at Kotri Degree College2 minutes ago
-
SC grants post arrest bail to another accused of attack on Jinnah House2 minutes ago
-
Barrister Dr. Saif demands release of funds for merged districts2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign in city, 2.2m children to get vaccine22 minutes ago
-
Girls Not Brides National Partnership Pakistan congratulates Parliament for passing landmark Child M ..32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise at River Indus site32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties: Ambassador32 minutes ago
-
8 cattle markets to be set in Rawalpindi District32 minutes ago
-
Alhamra academy nurtures young talent with focus on heritage, excellence32 minutes ago
-
192 suspects nabbed as Dera police conduct district-wide operation32 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Surayya Bibi appointed as Chairperson KP Public Safety Commission42 minutes ago