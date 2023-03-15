UrduPoint.com

SC Grants Time To Government For Submission Of Answer

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday granted time the federal government till April 6 for submission of answers in a case regarding the appointment of judges in Gilgit Baltistan (GB)

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the CM GB. Justice Ahsan said that the next hearing would be conditional on the availability of the judges.

At the outset of the hearing, an additional attorney general said that the federal government had submitted the comments but it had taken them back and wanted to file again with some relevant documents. He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

Advocate general GB Nazeer Ahmed said that they were also supporting the stance of the petitioner.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 6 at the request of the federation.

