SC grants time to lawyer in contempt case against ex-federal ombudsperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday granted time to lawyer for response in contempt of court case against former Federal ombudsperson Yasmin Abbasi.

A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that this case has not become ineffective, adding that Yasmin Abbasi has been appearing in person in last hearings.

Justice Mandokhail asked that why we are going towards Yasmin Abbasi as she is no more federal ombudsperson. Justice Hilali said that question is that if the proceeding of federal ombudsman could be challenged in high court or not.

Justice Mazhar remarked that Yasmin Abbasi should be served notices and informed about the proceeding. He said that after the stay order the action of the federal ombudsman is contempt of court.

The court, subsequently, grated time to the lawyer and adjourned the case.