SC grants time to lawyers for preparation in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday granted time to lawyers for preparation in the appeal of Rana Asif Advocate against his conviction in contempt of court case.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case in his chamber. President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zuberi appeared before the court along with other lawyers.

Justice Masood observed that the court had announced the sentence to the accused. Whether the court could entertain his appeal without his surrender, he asked and granted time to the lawyers to do preparation on this point.

However, the lawyer prayed to the court to remove the objection and hear the case in open court. The bench, however, adjourned further hearing till December 15, with the above instructions.