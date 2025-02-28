ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday granted time to prosecutor general Punjab for submission of reports on the plea seeking cancelation of bails of PTI leaders including Aalia Hamza, Shehryar Afridi and others in May 9, 10 riots cases.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case seeking cancellation of bails of PTI’s leaders.

At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor general prayed the court to grant time for submission of some reports related to the case.

The court granted two-week time and adjourned the case.