SC has opportunity to end drama of horse trading, corruption: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the reference under Article 63-A has given the Supreme Court an opportunity to put an end to the ongoing drama of horse trading, opportunism and corruption in the country.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that the dissident lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not only betrayed PTI but the country and they must be punished like the traitors.