SC, IGP Briefed On Muharram Security In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:43 PM

Chief Secretary Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz and Inspector General (IG), Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi assurance that all out measures will be adopted to maintain peace in the district during the sacred month of Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz and Inspector General (IG), Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi assurance that all out measures will be adopted to maintain peace in the district during the sacred month of Muharram.

Addressing the gathering of both Shia and Sunni elders in Kohat, they also stressed upon maintaining harmony and brotherhood among all sects.

Both were briefed on security measures taken for maintenance of peace during the holy month of Muharram at the office of Commissioner Kohat division, said a press release issued from DC Kohat office on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to provide maximum facilities to the people during the sacred month.

Talking to media persons the IG assured that police deployed at sensitive places would be paid for extra duty and urged upon people to keep close eye on any suspicious activity in their areas.

Both also praised media for playing a positive role in combating COVID-19 and also asked media to spread awareness against the virus.

