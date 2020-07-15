UrduPoint.com
SC Indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza For Anti-judiciary Remarks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:05 PM

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-judiciary remarks

Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din has apologized over remarks by Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza and asked the top court for forgiveness.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) The Supreme Court of Pakistan indicted Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza over charges of an anti-judiciary video on social media here on Wednesday.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad held the proceedings and gave one week time to the accused to submit written reply in the case.

Accused Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din apologized over his remarks and asked the top court for pardon. However, the court rejected his apology.

He pleaded the court that he was completely unaware of uploading and editing of the video. At this, the Chief Justice remarked: “ “This is not a case which can be forgiven and you cannot mock the court,”.

The CJP also remarked that the entire system would fail in this way. “ You were using such language which even an ignorant person cannot use. The court is not satisfied with your previous written answer as well,” he further remarked.

