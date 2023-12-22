SC instructs ECP to address reservations of PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove the reservations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the elections’ campaign and disposed of the plea.

The court asked the ECP to hold a meeting with the PTI’s lawyers on the same day to listen to their reservations. The court also instructed the Attorney General of Pakistan to facilitate the meeting.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the petition of PTI with regard to the level playing field for the general elections.