SC instructs high courts to early conclude cases about super tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday instructed the Islamabad and Lahore high courts to early conclude the cases regarding the super taxes against the big private companies.

The top court also directed the petitioner companies in pending cases with IHC to submit fifty percent of the super tax.

The chief justice remarked that it would be appropriate to wait for the verdicts of the high courts.

A three members larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case regarding the matter.

The counsel for FBR, Faisal Saddiqui adopted the stance that Sindh High Court (SHC) had already taken the decisions on identical pending cases.

However, the cases were still pending with the IHC and LHC.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.