SC instructs PEMRA to review decision of fine on TV channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday set aside the decision of PEMRA in which it had imposed a fine worth Rs one million each on 29 tv channels for running the wrong news content in 2017.

The court instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to review the matter within three months on show-cause notices issued to the said new channels.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, hearing the appeals of TV channels, remarked that apparently the committee formed by PEMRA was not authorized to take such action.

It may be mentioned here that the PEMRA had imposed a fine on TV channels for the wrong news of a bomb blast in Lahore in 2017.