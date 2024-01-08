Open Menu

SC Is Likely To Announce Reserved Verdict On Lifetime Disqualification Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:59 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan is anticipated to deliver its judgment today (Monday) on interpretation of Article 62 (1)(f) concerning the lifelong disqualification of lawmakers.

The top court had reserved its decision on January 5 after completing arguments in the case.

CJP Faez Isa, during the reservation of the verdict, observed that a concise order would be disclosed shortly. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali were the other members of the bench.

The proceedings were broadcasted live on the Supreme Court's website and YouTube channel.

The SC had taken note of inconsistencies in the Election Act, 2017, regarding the duration of disqualification during a prior hearing on a petition filed by former PML-N lawmaker Sardar Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani last month.

Qaisrani contested his lifetime disqualification in 2007 due to a fake degree.

In the last hearing on January 4, CJP Isa observed that a lifelong ban from parliament was "against Islam" and sought clarity on whether the disqualification period for a lawmaker was five years, as per the Election Act 2017 amendment, or a permanent ban under Article 62 (1)(f), which outlines the eligibility criteria for election candidates.

CJP Isa emphasized that the resolution to the matter could be found in islam, citing a verse from Surah Sajdah in the Holy Quran that highlights the elevated status of humans, stating that humans themselves are not inherently bad, but their actions define them. He contended that a lifetime disqualification goes against Islamic principles.

