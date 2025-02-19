SC is not under trial, everything is seen in the light of law and Constitution; Observes CB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The seven-member Constitutional Bench has rejected the notion of the Supreme Court and observed in clear terms that everything is seen in the light of law and the Constitution.

This was remarked by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, head of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan while hearing the intra court appeals against trial of civilians under the Army Act on Wednesday.

Advocate Aziz Bhandari, Counsel for Founder PTI was scheduled today to argue before the Court but Advocate Latif Khosa, Counsel for Barrister Aitizaz Ahsan came to the podium and pleaded before the Court that he will continue his arguments instead of Aziz Bhandari if the court allows so.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan allowed the counsel to proceed and said that the court has no objection if the lawyers have discussed and decided something with mutual understanding.

The Court environment remained very interactive and friendly during the proceedings. Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked Advocate Latif Khosa to continue his arguments and better to start from the legality of Section 2-D.

Advocate Latif Khosa went in details of the supremacy and independence of judiciary and history of legislation in Pakistan but Justice Mandokhial interrupted him and asked that you have an impressive profile.

You remained Federal minister, senator, member of national assembly, governor and attorney general for Pakistan. Please inform the Court what you did for removal of Section 2-D during all this time? The court has no objection if the parliament removes this section today.

Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that saying one thing in the parliament and contrary to that in the court is not easy to understand. She asked the Counsel that if the parliamentarian were forced or compelled to vote in favor of the 26th Amendment, how many parliamentarians resigned in protest?

Justice Hilali further remarked that what the Counsel is saying here should be said in the parliament. She addressed the Counsel and said that you approve an Amendment in the parliament and then come to the Supreme Court and ask us to undo the work of the parliament.

To a question of the Court, Advocate Khosa said that his party did not participated in voting for the 26th Amendment. ‘When you were supposed to play your role, you did not do that’, remarked Justice Mandokhail.

Justice Amin ud Din Khan noted that there are many instances where negative propaganda is done against the country on the basis of false reports. Mukhtara Mai case is one of such instances.

The court then adjourned the proceedings for tomorrow.