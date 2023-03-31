UrduPoint.com

SC Issues Circular Regarding Justice Isa's Judgment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SC issues circular regarding Justice Isa's judgment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular regarding the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa about suo-motu cases.

The circular which was issued by the registrar office SC Ishrat Ali on the observations of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandia, said, "The observation made in paras 11 to 22 and 26 to 28 of the majority judgment of two to one travel beyond the list before Court and invokes its suo-motu jurisdiction.

The circular read, "unilateral assumption of judicial power in such a manner violated the rule laid down by a five-member judgment of this court.

" It further said "Such power is to be invoked by the Chief Justice on the recommendation of an Honourable Judge or a learned Bench of the Court on the basis of criteria laid down in Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The said majority judgment, therefore, disregards binding law laid down by a larger bench of the Court."The said majority judgment therefore disregards binding law laid down by a larger bench of the court. Any observations made in the said judgment, inter alia, for the fixation or otherwise of cases is to be disregarded," it added

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Court

Recent Stories

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

17 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

29 minutes ago
 Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

59 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

2 hours ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.