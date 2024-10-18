Open Menu

SC Issues Clarification Regarding Reserved Seats Judgment

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a clarification regarding the judgment in reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued a clarification regarding the judgment in reserved seats case.

In a two-page clarification, the court said, “Since the Commission and PTI both have asked for a second clarification, we want to simply clarify and reiterate the well-settled exposition of law that the effect of the amendment made in the Elections Act cannot undo our judgment with retrospective effect.

The Court granted the relief in the Short Order to enforce the right of the electorate through political parties to have proportional representation in the reserved seats under paragraphs (d) and (e) of clause (6) of Article 51 and paragraph (c) of clause (3) of Article 106 of the Constitution, therefore, the amendments made in the Elections Act after the release of our Short Order will have no bearing and the Commission is bound to implement the judgment passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its letter and spirit, without seeking any further clarification.

It said, “Office is directed to send this clarification to the Commission and the representative of PTI who filed the application for clarification and also upload this clarification on the Supreme Court website. Both the Civil Misc. Applications are disposed of accordingly.”

