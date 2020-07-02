UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Issues Contempt Notice To Agha Iftikhar For Using Derogatory Language Against Judges

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

SC issues contempt notice to Agha Iftikhar for using derogatory language against judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued contempt of court notice to Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din for derogatory remarks against Justice Qazi Faez isa and other judges.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while rejecting the accused's unconditional apology, directed him to respond to the notice in seven days and to personally appear on the next date of hearing.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan questioned whether an apology could be accepted for such language used by the accused.

The CJP observed that there was no room for mercy in the case.

The court observed that Mirza had a YouTube channel and he earned money through it.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said Mirza accepted in front of the Federal Investigation Agency that he recorded the video in the presence of seven persons.  He pointed out that Mirza had accepted his crime by submitting an apology but he still claimed he had not committed a crime.

Sarkar Abbas, Mirza's lawyer, said his client was a heart patient and should be forgiven.

Upon which, the chief justice observed that he [Mirza] should have kept his tongue in check.

The counsel was not understanding the importance of case. "We can send Iftikharuddin [Mirza] to jail for six months," he said.

Justice Ahsan said according to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, the video could also be classified as a crime under the Criminal Procedure Code and anti-terrorism laws, and there was no room for forgiveness in such cases.

The attorney general argued that Mirza had used strong words against the judiciary which had damaged its respect. He said Mirza had been shifted to a hospital on complaints of heart pain and dizziness.

Justice Ahsan said the court could announce punishment today if the accused had pleaded guilty.  The court also refused to accept a letter by Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife and directed her to submit it according to the procedures. It also refused to hear arguments from lawyers of journalists Hamid Mir and Mohammad Maalik.

The case was adjourned till July 15.

A day ago, Mirza had submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court, tendering an unconditional apology for unintentionally uttering some words against the honourable judges in a private meeting.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Hamid Mir Contempt Of Court Jail Lawyers Wife Tongue Money Federal Investigation Agency July Criminals YouTube From Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

40 seconds ago

London Mayor Says Extra Police to Monitor City on ..

26 minutes ago

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

1 hour ago

23 held during crackdown against criminals, drug p ..

26 minutes ago

Scottish Gaelic headed for collapse: research

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in Murree ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.