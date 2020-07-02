SC issues contempt notice to Agha Iftikhar for using derogatory language against judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued contempt of court notice to Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din for derogatory remarks against Justice Qazi Faez isa and other judges.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while rejecting the accused's unconditional apology, directed him to respond to the notice in seven days and to personally appear on the next date of hearing.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan questioned whether an apology could be accepted for such language used by the accused.

The CJP observed that there was no room for mercy in the case.

The court observed that Mirza had a YouTube channel and he earned money through it.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said Mirza accepted in front of the Federal Investigation Agency that he recorded the video in the presence of seven persons. He pointed out that Mirza had accepted his crime by submitting an apology but he still claimed he had not committed a crime.

Sarkar Abbas, Mirza's lawyer, said his client was a heart patient and should be forgiven.

Upon which, the chief justice observed that he [Mirza] should have kept his tongue in check.

The counsel was not understanding the importance of case. "We can send Iftikharuddin [Mirza] to jail for six months," he said.

Justice Ahsan said according to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, the video could also be classified as a crime under the Criminal Procedure Code and anti-terrorism laws, and there was no room for forgiveness in such cases.

The attorney general argued that Mirza had used strong words against the judiciary which had damaged its respect. He said Mirza had been shifted to a hospital on complaints of heart pain and dizziness.

Justice Ahsan said the court could announce punishment today if the accused had pleaded guilty. The court also refused to accept a letter by Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife and directed her to submit it according to the procedures. It also refused to hear arguments from lawyers of journalists Hamid Mir and Mohammad Maalik.

The case was adjourned till July 15.

A day ago, Mirza had submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court, tendering an unconditional apology for unintentionally uttering some words against the honourable judges in a private meeting.