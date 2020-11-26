UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Contempt Of Court Notice To CM Sindh In KCR Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:29 PM

SC issues contempt of court notice to CM Sindh in KCR case

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over failure to implement orders pertaining to Karachi Circular Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over failure to implement orders pertaining to Karachi Circular Railways.

The court also issued show cause notice to the Secretary Railways and directed both the Chief Minister and the Secretary to submit replies in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib heard the suo moto notice case pertaining to the losses incurred by the Pakistan Railways.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said that the work on the KCR project was supposed to be completed within two months.

He said that work on the overhead bridge was remaining. He asked why Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) could not start its work? The DG FWO responded that the Sindh government had not yet awarded the contract for construction of underpass.

He said that the FWO had sent the design to the provincial government which had not yet been approved.

The bench issued contempt notice to the provincial chief minister and show-cause notice to secretary Railways, giving them two weeks to submit replies and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

