SC Issues Detailed Judgement In NA Dy Speaker’s Ruling Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:04 PM

The court, in its ruling, has disposed of the suo motu proceedings and the related constitution petitions and termed since the ruling and detailed reasons of the deputy speaker and the advice of the Prime Minister to the President to dissolve the National Assembly have been declared unconstitutional and the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President has no legal effect.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2022) The Supreme Court has issued detailed judgement in suo moto notice case on ruling by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly on No-confidence Motion against the Prime Minister.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail had announced a short order on April 07, 2022 on ruling passed on April 03, 2022 by the Deputy Speaker.

The court, in its ruling, disposed of the suo motu proceedings and the related constitution petitions and termed since the ruling and detailed reasons of the deputy speaker and the advice of the Prime Minister to the President to dissolve the National Assembly have been declared unconstitutional and the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President has no legal effect.

The order stated that “even so being a Court of Law we must decide matters strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law and not on the basis of expediency or individual perception.

Therefore, if today we maintain the dissolution of National Assembly, which has been brought about by the illegal actions of the Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister and President, we will effectively be disobeying the Constitution, specifically Article 95(2).”

