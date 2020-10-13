UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Issues Notice To Imran Khan For Using Public Property For Private Function

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:04 PM

SC issues notice to Imran Khan for using public property for private function

A two-member bench of the SC led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed concerns as to why Islamabad Convention Centre—the public place—was used by Prime Minister Imran Khan for function of Insaaf Lawyers’ Forum.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) The top court has sought reply from Prime Minister Imran Khan that why did he use state property for a private function where he addressed the Insaaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) on Friday last week.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa passed the order while hearing the matter.

“Convention Centre Islamabad , the public building, was for a private function which apparently had no concern with the exercise of powers and performance of functions of his office in terms of Article 248 of the Constitution. Therefore, notice be also issued to Prime Minister, Mr. Imran Khan, since the utilization by him of that public building,” Justice Isa remarked.

The bench also asked the registrar office to place the order before Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for formation of an appropriate bench for hearing of the matter.

On Friday , Prime Minister Imran khan had addressed Insaaf Lawyers Forum and used the platform to centure the opposition leaders during a private event at Islamabad Convention Centre.

The bench stated that the authority which operates the Convention Centre should also furnish a report explaining who sought permission for the use of the centre in respect of the function, who granted the permission for the use of the centre, whether the bill was raised and payment made and, if so, by whom for the use of the Convention Centre.

The court also asked the Pakistan Bar Council, SCBA and Punjab Bar Council to assist it in the matter as it also appears to involve the integrity of the bar elections and of the office of the AG/chairman, Punjab Bar Council.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Punjab Lawyers Event From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth have a vital role in country's progress, pro ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO Pakistan Launches the Sleekest OPPO F17 Pro i ..

42 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case: Prime suspect Abid Ali pr ..

43 minutes ago

G20 to discuss measures to support a rapid, sustai ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.