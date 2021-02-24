UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Notice To NAB In Aijaz Jakhrani Case

Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

SC issues notice to NAB in Aijaz Jakhrani case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in pre-arrest bail plea of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Tariq Mahmood, counsel for Aijaz Jakhrani, said the Sindh High Court (SHC)'s Karachi bench had dismissed the bail plea pending before the Sukkur bench.

He said the bail plea of his client was fixed for today (Wednesday) before the SHC's Sukkur bench.

He asked how could the Karachi bench decide on the pending case in Sukkur?The court after hearing arguments issued notice to NAB and adjourned hearing of the case for one week.

