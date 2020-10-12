UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Notice To NAB In Former DG Parks Liaqat Qaimkhani's Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

SC issues notice to NAB in former DG Parks Liaqat Qaimkhani's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Former Director General Parks Sindh Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani's bail plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Former Director General Parks Sindh Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani's bail plea.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

The NAB said that the petitioner being D.G (Parks & Horticulture) was the custodian of amenity land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.

He intentionally and willfully failed to safeguard the land as it was illegally grabbed by the accused persons.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Harris said that the NAB did not arrest Malik Riaz and other accused in the case.

He said that KDA had never claimed Icon Tower land.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel that the NAB's case against his client could be strong. It was also not good for the NAB to pick up and arrest everyone, he added.

He said that extraordinary circumstances were going on at the moment.

He asked was this case related to Dr. Dinshaw's case?The NAB Prosecutor General said that this case was similar with Dr. Dinshaw's case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

