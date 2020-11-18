UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Notices To AGP, ECP, AG KPK In A Case Regarding KP Local Government Act 2013

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:07 PM

SC issues notices to AGP, ECP, AG KPK in a case regarding KP Local Government Act 2013

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) while hearing a case regarding implementation of sections 39 and 41 of KP Local Government Act 2013

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) while hearing a case regarding implementation of sections 39 and 41 of KP Local Government Act 2013.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the delay in the local body elections in KP was mentioned.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked why local body elections had not been held despite passing 14 months.

He said that the contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against the KP government if the constitution was not implemented.

The court would not allow the rights of the people to be violated, he added.

He said that people's rights were being snatched by not holding local body elections.

The court also expressed annoyance over the non-appearance of Advocate General KP.

The KP government submitted report on Articles 39 and 41 of the Local Government Act. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the KP government's report.

The bench directed that the details of local government's movable and immovable property to be uploaded.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till December 15.

