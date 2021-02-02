UrduPoint.com
SC Issues Notices To AGP, Foreign Office, Other Respondents In Petition Over Murder Of 11 Hindus In India

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, the foreign office and the other accused on petition regarding murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in the India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, the foreign office and the other accused on petition regarding murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in the India.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar regarding Indians violations of Human Rights and International Laws.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Syed Qalib-i-Hassan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremists did this.

He alleged that the government did not do anything over the unfortunate incident.

Justice Bandial asked who was shri Mati Makhni? Dr Ramesh Kumar replied that shri Mati Makhni's family had been killed in India.

He said that they protested outside the Pakistani Foreign Office and the Indian High Commission.

He said that the government raised the issue through the High Commission but the Indian government did not cooperate.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

