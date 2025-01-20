SC issues notices to govt for Students’ Union in Universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Federation of Pakistan regarding restoration of Students Union in Universities and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed latter.

A six-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was hearing Constitutional Petition against Ban on Students of Universities to form Association and Union and Indulging in Politics.

The petitions are filed by Hamza Muhammad Khwaja vs Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Federal education and Professional Training Islamabad and others and Muhammad Usama Amir, General Secretary, Islami Jamiat Talaba Pakistan vs Federation of Pakistan through Secretary, Ministry of Interior and others.

The Court, after initial proceedings, issued notices to the respondents and observed that the Quaid-e-Azam University had announced schedule for holding elections of the Students Union. It can be a rule model for rest of the universities in the country.

The Court, however, expressed displeasure over indulging of professional associations in active politics. Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi observed that students’ union introduced violence in the Universities. Students union are for welfare of student and not for politics. Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that politics in our country have generally become aggressive.